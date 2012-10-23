  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 23 October 2012

Birther Trump's October surprise: Obama produce birth, education, passport records challenge

Donald Trump has posted on twitter with a link to his Facebook page a image serving as his press release challenging President Barack Obama to provide to the American people through universities and colleges his birth records, college records passports and more.  He  also made a video of his statement.

 Trump says he wants to see Obama's college records and applications as well as his passport records and applications. If he gets it by October 31 Halloween he'll donate $5 million within one hour to a charity of Obama's choice.


"President Obama is the least transparent president in the history of this country, There's never been anything like it. We know very little about our president.

"I have a deal, a deal I don't believe he can refuse. And I hope he doesn't."

"When he does that to my satisfaction, if's is complete, this check is delivered immediately," Trump said. "He'll be doing a great service for the country if he does this."

"The records must be given by Oct. 31 at 5 o'clock in the afternoon. Not only will I be happy -- and by the way, totally satisfied -- but the American people will be happy. And you know what? Those charities will be very, very happy."

