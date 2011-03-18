Idea Village's 3rd Entrepreneur Week New Orleans Kicks Off

NEW ORLEANS – Idea Village's 3rd annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), starts Saturday March 19-25, 2011 and will showcase the "new" New Orleans while helping those entrepreneurs who can use some new ideas.

Driven by the entrepreneurial momentum that has fueled the city's rebirth, NOEW, an initiative of The Idea Village, will feature a unique program of world-class activities including over 45 business workshops, investment pitches, networking events, keynote speeches and interactive discussion sessions. This high-impact week of service, networking and collaboration redefines New Orleans as a laboratory of innovation and a model for national best practices by connecting students, entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

Google and Goldman Sachs, along with other global corporations such as Cisco will join a network of professional service providers to host public educational sessions for the local entrepreneurial community on an array of topics critical to start ups and entrepreneurs including, alternative and traditional financing, communications and social media strategy, franchising, and legal issues. There are 1,000 slots available to local entrepreneurs on a first come – first serve basis. For more information on all the events, please visit www.noew.org.

“It is inspiring to interact with the kind of talent that The Idea Village assembles together for NOEW. Not only are Cisco employees able to support local entrepreneurs, but they walk away having learned something too,” said Luke Stewart of Cisco.

NOEW 2011 will feature MBA IDEAcorps teams from Berkeley, Cornell, University of Chicago Booth, Stanford, Northwestern Kellogg, Tulane and Loyola (New Orleans). Each student team will work closely with entrepreneurs Bideo, The Durationator Company, NOLA Brewing Company, Rare Cuts, Rebirth Financial, Spa Workshop and SensPac, from The Idea Village’s 2011 Entrepreneur Challenge (IVEC) class, to provide strategic consulting on a catalytic business challenge.

Additionally, NOEW 2011 offers a world-class investment pitch opportunity called IDEApitch led by Jim Coulter, founding partner of TPG Capital. IDEApitch will offer 5 local entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ventures to leading investors from TPG, Bain Venture Capital, Redpoint, Prism, IBM Ventures, and American Funds

“This is a special and important moment for the city of New Orleans,” said Jim Coulter, "The Coulter Challenge IDEApitch specifically identifies five of Louisiana’s most scalable ventures and gives them the opportunity to pitch their plans to some of the world's leading growth capital firms.”

2011 IDEApitch entrepreneurs include Federated Sample, Naked Pizza, Spa Workshop, Mini Vax and NOvate Medical Technologies, LLC.

Additionally, NOEW will feature a $50,000 ‘Water Challenge’ to promote innovative water management solutions through entrepreneurship. Interested entrepreneurs can through midnight CST on February, 21, 2011 at http://www.ideavillage.org/waterchallenge.

NOEW 2011 will offer interactive roundtable discussions on seeding and growing entrepreneur ecosystems led by national luminaries such as Jim Coulter, Senator Mary Landrieu D-La, James Carville, Mary Matalin, Amy Cosper, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, and leading business entities such as McKinsey & Company, Bain Venture Capital and IBM.

Featured Speakers and Panelists for NOEW 2011:

·Jim Coulter, Founding Partner, TPG Capital

·John Turner, President , Whitney Bank

·Dr. Patti Greene, President's Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship, Babson College

·Rick Aubry, Founder, New Foundry Ventures/Associate Provost, Tulane University

·Kris Licht and Eric Harmon, Partners, McKinsey & Co.

·Amy Cosper, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Magazine

·Jeff Schwartz, Managing Director, Bain Capital

·Kevin Clifford, President and CEO, American Funds

·Wendy Lung, Partner, IBM Venture Capital

·Jeff Brody, Founding Partner, Redpoint Ventures

·Jim Counihan, Partner, Prism Venture Works

·Gene Zelazny, Director of Visual Communications, McKinsey & Co.

·Jennifer Aaker, General Atlantic Professor, Stanford Graduate School of Business

·Chris Gergen , Executive Director, Bull City Forward, Life Entrepreneurs

·Jessica Jackley, Founder, Kiva and Profounder

·Robbie Vitrano, Naked Pizza

·David Waggonner, FAIA, Waggoner & Ball Architects

·Mark Davis, Director, Tulane Institute on Water Resources Law and Policy

For more information, including a full schedule of events, please visit www.NOEW.org.

For a full list of NOEW 2011 sponsors, please visit http://noew.org/about_us/sponsors.