Governor Bobby Jindal Appoints Two Louisiana Lottery Co. Directors

BATON ROUGE –Governor Bobby Jindal, on Friday, announced appointments to the Board of Directors of the Louisiana State Lottery Corporation.

The Board of Directors of the Louisiana State Lottery Corporation serves to approve or modify the recommendations of the president of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, including the budget and terms of major lottery procurements. Additionally, members serve as a board of appeal for any denial or cancellation of a contract with a lottery retailer by the president.

According to the statute, the board is comprised of nine gubernatorial appointments, subject to senate confirmation. One member is appointed from each congressional district and the State Treasurer will serve as an ex-officio member. The remaining members will serve as at-large members, of which one must be appointed from recommendations submitted to the governor by the Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association.

Appointments to the Board of Directors of the Louisiana State Lottery Corporation:

Heather Doss, of Lafayette, is the COO of Flex Med Medical Staffing & Training, a healthcare staffing company. Doss will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 7th Congressional District, as required by statute.