Louisiana Sports: LSU Football, Butler, New Orleans Hornets, Marcus Thornton

Here's how he predicts one LSU freshman will fare and his reasons why (We will feature one Tigers freshman daily here): 6. Anthony Johnson, DT. "Some say Collins (La'El) was the best player in Louisiana while others will say it was Freak Johnson, a 6-4, 300-pound mammoth defensive tackle. I expect big things from Johnson in the scale of Glen Dorsey in Baton Rouge. He has excellent, incredible snap quickness, athletic ability and strength. He pushes the pocket in the middle with ease, and it a terror to fight the pressure. He can swallow ball carriers and chase around quarterbacks all series and all night long. I expect him to start from day one at LSU and he has already enrolled. He totals more than 30 tackles with six being for loss and five sacks in 2010. Collins is an LSU freshman.



ONCE the undisputed NCAA Tournament darlings, it now appears Butler's Cinderella slipper is on the proverbial other foot. Virginia Commonwealth has been trying it on for size, and running with it to the Final Four. "They're playing as well as anybody I've seen," said Butler forward Matt Howard said of VCU, Butler's semifinal foe on Saturday night in Houston.

EX-HORNETS scoring guard Marcus Thornton has been one of the brighter sports for the Kings this season. He was acquired from Sacramento for Carl Landry. Thornton is averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists 2 steals and 46 per cent shooting since he joined the Kings, finally getting minutes he's shown worthy of for two seasons. Thornton has a natural scoring ability. His defense and work ethic is solid. The Kings may not be in Sacramento much longer, but before they wind up, they'll have a possible star in the making with Thornton if he can keep up this ridiculous pace. Thornton was a second-round draft choice from LSU...



THE HORNETS will make their second ESPN appearance of the season when they travel to Dallas on Wednesday, April. 13 for the final game of the regular season. The Atlanta at Charlotte game will no longer be televised. Tip-off for the game will remain at 7 p.m. The Hornets' first national television appearance was a 90-87 win over the Clippers on Feb. 14 at the Arena...



SOME hither, others yon: Chances you are (I am) among the millions who ripped up their brackets in frustration after Virginia Commonwealth took down Kansas on its way to the Final Four. The VCU marketing department. which has been a step ahead throughout the tournament --- from their very well designed athletic department website to the fantastic "Chalks Rocked/"...The passing of Elizabeth Taylor was best put by Dick Cavett on CNN: "We have the smaller trees left, but this may be the last of the redwoods." Want to see why Elizabeth Taylor was so great and so smoldering to half of the men in the Western World a half century ago? See "A Place in the Sun," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." or one of her other great efforts in her prime.





