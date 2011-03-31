  • You are here:  
Thursday, 31 March 2011

Ex-New Orleans Councilwoman, Rene Gill Pratt Gets New Trial

Renee Gill Pratt has a new trial set.

The trial in U.S. District Court in New Orleans is set for July 11.

Pratt is charged with conspiracy with members of the William Jefferson clan.  The criminal trial earlier this year ended in a hung jury.

Pratt had been New Orleans City Councilwoman and before that, a member of the Louisiana House of Represenatives.

