Ex-New Orleans Councilwoman, Rene Gill Pratt Gets New Trial

The trial in U.S. District Court in New Orleans is set for July 11.

Pratt is charged with conspiracy with members of the William Jefferson clan. The criminal trial earlier this year ended in a hung jury.

Pratt had been New Orleans City Councilwoman and before that, a member of the Louisiana House of Represenatives.

Louisiana's Politics With A Punch Makes 9th Anniversary In New Orleans





Events from the Bayoubuzz Calendar--Check them out and Post your events

LTC And Local Chambers Host Lunch With Congressman Scalise

Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below