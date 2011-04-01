How Democrat Caroline Fayard Can Succeed In Louisiana Politics

The 2010 race for Lt. Governor was a race like any other. As usual, none of my top picks made it to the final round or even came close to winning. In the end, it was a contest between Caroline Fayard and Secretary of State Jay Dardenne. In the mind of this writer, Mr. Dardenne’s conservative credentials were less than stellar , as evidenced by his voting record . More importantly, Dardenne has served in Louisiana politics for over two decades. Given Louisiana’s litany of problems , I tend to shy away from supporting veteran politicians: the definition of insanity is electing the same people and expecting different results.

So, when Caroline Fayard emerged, I had half-hoped that the mythological beast called the “conservative Democrat” may not be a myth after all. Indeed, she’d described herself as a “John Breaux Democrat.” John Breaux wasn’t too bad. The GOP’s history is littered with Senators who are more liberal than Breaux: Lincoln Chafee comes to mind. I listened to Fayard in radio interviews where she often touted conservative positions: she was pro-life, she supportedJohn Kennedy’s budget plan for shrinking government.

She seemed to be running away from President Obama, her party’s top elected official. That was the smart thing to do, and it still is.

But the Caroline Fayard of the Lt. Governor’s race is not the same one that gave the speech in Bogalusa recently. She said that she “hated Republicans” but she “didn’t hate conservatives.” Well, ok. It’s true that not all Republicans are conservative. But regardless of how she intended it, “hate” is a strong word. But that’s not her biggest mistake here. Her biggest mistake was with her patting president Obama on the back. Yes, she described Republicans as “bullies,” but then she noted that “Our president started to stand up to them. He will win re-election as a result. (Republicans) know it. We know it.”

Ok, here’s the thing.

If Miss Fayard is indeed seeking higher office, and hopes to have a future in politics, she should consider some things. In Louisiana, a great deal of people are employed in the oil and gas industry. They know that President Obama imposed a moratorium that reportedly cost billions. Talk to people in the oil and gas industry: if you can find a half-dozen people who aren’t scared to death of Obama’s energy policies, I’ll be very impressed.

Ordinary working peoples’ jobs are at stake because of our Democratic president and his energy policies.

Which brings me to how Caroline Fayard can succeed.

Talk to an “old timer” who is still a registered Democrat but votes Republican. Ask them why they registered Democrat so many years ago. Many will tell you that back in the day, the Democratic party was the party of ordinary working men and women. But no more.

Indeed, the Democratic party has become the party that looks after big business and big labor, among other things. Congressman Ron Paul was right when he referred to Obama as a corporatist;

A careful examination of the policies pursued by the Obama administration and his allies in Congress shows that their agenda is corporatist. For example, the health care bill that recently passed does not establish a Canadian-style government-run single payer health care system. Instead, it relies on mandates forcing every American to purchase private health insurance or pay a fine. It also includes subsidies for low-income Americans and government-run health care “exchanges”. Contrary to the claims of the proponents of the health care bill,large insurance and pharmaceutical companies were enthusiastic supporters of many provisions of this legislation because they knew in the end their bottom lines would be enriched by Obamacare.

If Miss Fayard wants to succeed, she should talk about how her party is no longer the party that looks after the ‘little guy.’ She should tell people that she wants to take the party back from people like Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.

Running against party bosses has actually worked well for politicians on the other side of the aisle. Just ask Rand Paul. But no Louisiana politician will be well-served by hoping for Barack Obama’s re-election, Ms. Fayard included.

by Chad Rogers, Publisher of ChadRogers.net and The Dead Pelican

