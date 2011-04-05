Sam Huff In Puff Over New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees NFL Lockout Comments

Tags: Sam Huff, Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints, NFLPA Executive Committee, NFL, NFL lockout



"I know that I'm fighting for so many people here," said the quarterback on radio via SportsRadioInterviews.com.



"This is for former players in the form of improving their pensions and disability benefits--to take care of those guys that built this game for us and future players, too.



"To be honest with you, this is one of those things that when a settlement is reached, that settlement is something that I'm pro baby never going to benefit from. It's guys before me, it's guys that are going to come after me. So for me, there's so many guys that made sacrifices before us to make this game better, to improve health and safety in this game, and there's still many things that need to be done to improve this game. And that's what we have in mind as players, that's what I have in mind -- is how can we as players, that's what I have in mind -- is how we can improve this game for everybody."



Brees also put the lockout in the proper perspective, noting that these are two groups of very rich men fighting over billions of dollars generated by playing a game, and they should be thankful they don't have much bigger problems.



"Part of me hates to even talk about our work stoppage and the fact there's this $9 billion dollar pie that owners and players are trying to negotiate over and come to a settlement over when you've got teachers in California being laid off because of budget cuts, and you've got this conflict in Libya that we're involved in, and tsunami, and you've got New Zealand going through the same things, and you've got oil prices," said Brees. "I mean, you've got Japan and the earthquake and a lot more important things that are happening throughout the world that are affecting so many people. So to be sitting here talking about a work stoppage in football that is something that seems trivial compared to that other stuff."



I'm ready to start talking about the game and not the lockout.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff has ripped Brees once again, this time penning a brief essay in which he writes that "Drew Brees is just trying to get to where I've been." per Pro Football Talk.com.



"There's some guys out there that have made bad decisions," said Brees in January of 2009.. "They took their pensions early because they never went out and got a job. They've had a couple of divorces and they're making payments to this place or that place. And that's why they don't have money. And they're coming to us to basically say 'Please make up for my bad judgment.' On that case, that's not our fault as players."



That made Huff furious, and he wants Brees to shut up, and this week Huff sent his latest anti-Brees diatribe to the Washington Post, which has published it in full.



"I know about the players of the '50s and '60s, and they gave everything imaginable to make the game what it is today," wrote Huff. "Some of those players need help from the NFLPA. They deserve it, and Drew Brees needs better credentials before he makes such derogatory statements about those players."



Brees's attitude isn't as cold-hearted as Huff suggests. Brees has said many times that he believes active players should consider the needs of the retired players.

by Ed Staton

