Brees Says NFL Players Fighting For Their Lives

But Brees said there are business issues involved and that's why he's in the fight.
"We've always just wanted a fair deal," said Brees. "It's always been a 50-50 split of the revenues since the early '90s, but what we're being asked to do by the owners is to take a step backwards over the next four years, which for us as players doesn't make any sense. So this fight was brought to us.
"We feel like we're fighting for our lives and the future of the league right now."
by Ed Staton
