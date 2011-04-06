Donald Trump Giving Birther To Obama Secretiveness

Billionaire businessman Donald Trump has been on a roll the past few weeks. While the mainstream news media has dismissed the Obama birth certificate issue, Trump has embraced it and questioned why Obama will not release his long form birth certificate. While most of the other GOP presidential candidates offer to work with China in a cooperative manner, Trump maintains the U.S. needs to get tough and slap a massive 25 percent tariff on their products. On the Fox News “O’Reilly” show, Trump promised to withdraw American troops from any Middle Eastern country that does not sell oil to the U.S. at discounted prices.

While he is considering the race, he is garnering more media attention than all of the other potential candidates combined. As a result, he is improving his standing in the polls. In the latest Public Policy poll of likely GOP voters in New Hampshire, Trumps runs a strong second to Mitt Romney. The result surprised the pollsters, but shows that Trump is striking a chord with the base of the Republican Party.

Although he is gaining traction with the voters, Trump’s bold ideas are not sitting well with the media elite. On the “O’Reilly” program, Fox News, analyst Brit Hume claimed that Trump was too controversial and that the GOP would be better suited to find a candidate that would keep the focus on Obama. Hume is a typical Republican insider who wants the party to nominate a “safe” candidate who will not bring up controversial issues like Obama’s birth certificate. In contrast, most GOP voters are ready for a non-traditional candidate who will take the fight directly to Obama.

In the 2012 election, Obama will have $1 billion to spend. The only candidate who can match him dollar for dollar is Donald Trump. Trump is also very comfortable on television and is a very good communicator. As a smart and successful businessman, he can easily debate Obama on the issues.

Unlike Obama, Trump has a very public track record. While much of his personal life has been controversial and he has been married several times, at least his background is available to anyone who wants to see it. In contrast, Obama is the real mystery man, even after 27 months in the Oval Office. According to World Net Daily, “besides Obama's actual birth documentation, the president has refused to release his Punahou school records, Occidental College records, Columbia University records, Columbia thesis, Harvard Law School records, Harvard Law Review articles, scholarly articles from the University of Chicago, passport, medical records, files from his years as an Illinois state senator, Illinois State Bar Association records, baptism records and his adoption records.”

It is shocking that the mainstream news media has been so lax in their background checks of Barack Obama. No GOP President would be allowed such kid glove media treatment. The media demands that Republican candidates release all of their personal information, claiming that it’s the “public’s right to know.” Of course, in the case of Obama, the mainstream news media has been strangely silent.

At least Trump is pushing an issue that is of interest to Americans who continue to question the official birth story of Barack Obama. By highlighting an issue that other GOP presidential contenders will not touch, Trump is displaying both courage and keen political instincts.

This issue has helped to separate Trump from many of his competitors and earned him high praise from conservative tea party activists. As each day passes, it seems more and more likely that Trump will not only run for President, but also that he will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2012 presidential race.



Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

