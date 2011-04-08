Demos Planned Parenthood Push Causing Government Shutdown Hangs By A Reid

Democrats are accusing Republicans of provoking a government shutdown over the issue of Planned Parenthood funding. According to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), “Republicans want to shut down our nation's government because they want to make it harder for women to get the health services they need.” Of course, this is typical political posturing from a hard core liberal. Republicans are not trying to harm the health of women, but they are trying to end the insidious federal funding of Planned Parenthood, an abortion services organization. In a country with a massive federal deficit and an ever growing national debt, taxpayers should not be funding controversial programs like Planned Parenthood. This group should not get one dime of federal support, but neither should the National Right to Life Committee.

The federal government should be neutral in the abortion debate, but, unfortunately it is choosing the pro-choice side. Planned Parenthood receives approximately $350 million per year in federal funding, while pro-life organizations receive no funding. While Reid claims that Planned Parenthood is focused on “women’s health,” in reality, the organization is mostly known for its advocacy of abortion. Reid is trying to score political points, by claiming that the GOP is targeting women, who comprise the majority of voters across the country. Reid is engaged in the typical Democratic tactic of blaming Republicans for cuts and claiming they are targeting a particular group of voters. It happens every time the GOP tries to reign in the out of control federal spending.

Regarding Planned Parenthood, the funding is only a miniscule part of the federal budget, but, today, more and more Americans are becoming pro-life. This issue has changed due to the advances of science and medicine which allows infants to survive at earlier ages. It is hard to examine an advanced ultrasound image and not conclude that a human life is living in a mother’s womb. Hopefully, Roe vs. Wade will soon be overthrown and the issue will be sent back to individual states.

In the meantime, Planned Parenthood should survive on private donations, not federal tax dollars. While the federal dollars are not supposed to directly fund abortion services, the money allows Planned Parenthood to prosper and dedicate other funds for abortion services. The organization is involved in a transparent shell game, moving dollars around to pay for different programs, including abortion services.

This debate is not about “women’s health,” but is really about abortion. Clearly, our federal government could fund organizations that offer health services for women, but not abortion. Reid claims that the debate is about “ideology,” and he is right. It is the liberal ideology of Democrats that needs to be defeated.

Reid also blamed the “tea party” for an “extreme social agenda,” which includes throwing “women under the bus even if it means they’ll shut down the government.” Yet, the tea party is only reflecting the wishes of the American people who voted last November to change Washington D.C. Tea Party activists are not practicing extremism, instead they are forcing Republicans in Congress to stay true to their principles and follow the mid-term mandate of a majority of voters.

Republicans need to insist on massive cuts in the federal budget, including the elimination of funding for Planned Parenthood. House Speaker John Boehner and other GOP leaders should not allow Reid and other liberal Democrats to lie and mischaracterize this debate. It is not about women’s health, it is about cutting spending and there is no better example of wasteful federal spending than our tax dollars supporting the controversial and liberal agenda of Planned Parenthood.

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



