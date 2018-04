Determined not to quit, Joel Chaisson, D-Destrehan, has threatened to file redistricting legislation during the upcoming regular legislative session--one that will be focused upon the deep budget cuts to fill a 1.6 billion dollar hole.

During the Senate Committee on Senate and Governmental Affairs when referring to the congressional remapping plan, Chaisson said, “"I am filing a bill for the regular session," and "I am not going to quit. We are not going to wait until next year."

Governor Bobby Jindal and all but one republican Congressmen have stated that they would like to put off the congressional redistricting map decision until 2012.