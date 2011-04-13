Fayard, Louisiana GOP Continue Duel Over I Hate Republicans Comments

The Caroline Fayard –Louisiana Republican Party chairman, Roger Villere duel continued today as the latter again asked Fayard to apologize for comments she made last month in which she was quoted to say "I hate Republicans". The Louisiana GOP sent out a Villere letter following a Fayard letter to the Times Picayune published Wednesday and another statement she posted on her website on Monday.

In the letter to the TP, Fayard blasted republican insiders for making baseless attacks regarding her comments she made about republicans and said she would not apologize.

She ended her “Letter” with these remarks, “So to those who continue to baselessly attack those like myself who dare to challenge the status quo, know this: You don't scare me.

Also, today, the Louisiana GOP issued this statement in response to Fayard’s comments:

Today, Republican Party of Louisiana Chairman Roger Villere responded to Caroline Fayard’s letter to the editor in the New Orleans Times-Picayune in which she did not apologize for her hateful comments:



“Just over two weeks ago the New Orleans Times-Picayune called on Caroline Fayard to apologize for her divisive remarks and today Fayard had the opportunity to do just that in her letter to that paper’s editor,” said Chairman Villere. “She did not. Instead, she chose to not only stand by her disgusting comments but distort what she in fact said. Fayard insulted the dignity of hundreds of thousands of Louisiana Republicans late last month, but today she’s insulted all those who expect honesty from a public figure. She cannot simultaneously stand by her previous statement that she hates Republicans and claim that she doesn’t hate anyone. She should end this charade and apologize.”

On Monday, Fayard posted these comments on her website GeauxCaroline:

"I am a daughter of Louisiana and it is here I take my stand

I am unbowed, unbossed, and unbought. I won't be bullied, and I won't run scared.

In recent days, a small group of Republican insiders in Baton Rouge have been wildly distorting comments I made about some Republican policies and campaign tactics.

Why would these insiders breathlessly attack a private citizen who is not currently running for office?

Well, last year our campaign for Lieutenant Governor surprised a lot of people with our strong showing. These attacks are especially odd since I’ve been approached by a wide range of Republicans in recent weeks about switching parties. Then, Republican party insiders demanded I reveal my future plans for public office. When it became clear I would not switch or meet their demands, the attacks began.

I guess they figure if they could not switch me or bully me they would try to smear me.

Unfortunately for my attackers, their bullying has not had the desired effect. The attacks have only served to give me clarity about my future, and the future I see for Louisiana.

They have wrongly claimed that I said that I hate all Republicans. That’s not true. I don’t hate anybody. I love America. I love Louisiana, and I love Louisianans. I love going fishing with my little brother on the Tickfaw River, to church on Sundays, and to a Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

I love the rhythm of Louisiana. I embrace life here. We work hard, and we play hard. We love our families, cherish our faith, and celebrate each other.

My party affiliation is only one part of who I am. And, while I’m proud to be a lifelong Democrat, my grandfather was a Republican, a veteran, and small business owner from Livingston Parish where I grew up. One of my earliest childhood memories is writing President Reagan a letter, and the President sending me back a signed photo in return.

What I said in my comments about certain Republicans related to the self-serving policies promoted by a handful of Baton Rouge insiders and the way they strong-arm those who oppose them. In an attempt to speak candidly, I chose my words carelessly. The sentiment behind my words, however, remains. Their actions have hurt us and our future, and they are dead wrong. I don’t back off that belief one inch.

I was also making a point about the scorched earth tactics of a few of these same people. They responded to my criticism of deceptive attack dog politics with more deceptive attack dog politics.

They made my point.

We need new leaders with new ideas in Baton Rouge.

I am shocked at the deep budget cuts directed at public schools, students, teachers, and our veterans. It pains me when I see strong men and women suffer to find a decent job. I hurt deeply when I see empty storefronts, businesses struggling, and young people leaving our state for opportunities in other places, never to return.

This is why I've come home. It is time to put an end to the politicians that put special interests and the powerful in the driver's seat and put Louisianans in the rearview mirror.

It is time to put an end to the politicians that put special interests and the powerful in the driver’s seat and put Louisianans in the rearview mirror.

There are really two kinds of people in politics: those who cave in when the going gets tough, and those who stand with the people.

When I sought office before—and if I seek it again—I will do so not running for or against any party. I will run to make a difference for the people of Louisiana.

For our schools, our jobs, and some fiscal sanity, I will be a leader who sides with the people of this state. Our state has a unique culture, has faced unique crises, and weathered unthinkable disasters. Louisianans bend but they don’t break.

I want to be a leader as good as the people of Louisiana. I may bend, but I won’t break.

I am a daughter of Louisiana, and it is here I take my stand."