Jeff Landry Raises Money, S Louisiana Angry Over Maps, Vitter Praised

Congressman Jeff Landry will file his required paperwork today with the Federal Election Commission noting his fundraising totals for the first quarter of 2011.

Landry's report will show that he raised in excess of over $130,000 in just the second half of the month of March.



Landry's total for the quarter was over $175,000, with over $221,000 raised cycle-to-date.

U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel praised Senators Jim DeMint and David Vitter introducing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution which would set term limits on members of Congress.

The Constitutional Amendment would allow members of the House of Representatives to serve a maximum of three terms of two years, and Senators would be limited to two terms of six years each.

“The waves of change that have hit Washington, DC over the past couple of election cycles would be meaningful if those who lead Congress and its committees weren’t standard political insiders with little connection remaining to those who they were elected to serve. Today, Senators DeMint and Vitter have taken a bold step to change the culture of corruption and entitlement in our nation’s capitol,” Blumel said.

Passage of the Constitutional Amendment requires a two-thirds vote of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives followed by passage in 37 states. It is anticipated that a companion bill will be introduced in the House of Representatives.

South Louisiana and Redistricting

North Louisiana might be pleased with the way redistricting is working out for that region, but down in the Cajun country, the people are hopping mad.

The districts have been carved up, congressmen will be representing people they don’t know and with whom they have never met.

Here's a piece from Fox8 that begs the question as to whether there will be any long-term political ramifications during the upcoming regular session and throughout the election year.