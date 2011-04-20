Interior Sec. Salazar Remembers Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

“Today, we remember the eleven men who died in the Deepwater Horizon explosion. They were sons, fathers, husbands and brothers. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones on this solemn anniversary.

“Today, we also recognize the thousands of women and men who have worked tirelessly and relentlessly over the last year to contain the spill, clean marshes and coastlines, rehabilitate wildlife, and put the Gulf Coast on the path to restoration. We honor their service and sacrifices for our country.

“As we reflect on last year’s tragedy, we are reminded as well of the importance of the work at hand. At the Department of the Interior, we remain focused on helping the Gulf Coast’s natural resources recover and implementing needed reforms that are strengthening safety and environmental protections for offshore energy operations. As President Obama has made clear, this administration will not rest until all the oil is cleaned up and the Gulf Coast is fully restored.”

