America Have Thirst Over Obama Birther, Trump Presidential Issues

If anyone doubts the popularity of the “birther” movement, just look at the polls. While practically everyone in the mainstream news media denounced Donald Trump for asking questions about Obama’s birth certificate, millions of Americans responded positively. In fact, Trump has paid for his own private investigators to travel to Hawaii and investigate the issue. None of the other GOP presidential candidates will address this controversy. Most of them parrot the media line that Obama was born in Hawaii.

Despite being given the negative term “birther” by the liberal news media, more Americans are accepting that title and asking whether the official story of President Obama’s birth in Hawaii is true.

Trump has leaped to the lead among GOP presidential candidates because many voters are thirsting for leadership and a presidential candidate who will not be silenced by the “Politically Correct” (PC) police in the news media. The Obama birth story is akin to the Holy Grail for the PC forces in the national news media. They will not allow any discussion of the topic, even if the media savvy Donald Trump is asking the questions. In fact, the media can’t wait for Trump to stop talking about it and hope the birth certificate issue will go away quickly.

Valid concerns raised about the President’s lack of records have been swept under the rug. Anytime a question is raised about Obama’s credentials, background or policies, his media and political defenders will cry racism or claim that the accuser in part of the lunatic fringe of the GOP.

Despite the best efforts of the liberal media, these issues will not automatically vanish. According to Steve Baldwin of the Western Journalism Center, Obama has not released “his medical records, his school records, his birth records or his passport records.” In addition, Baldwin claims that Obama “will not release his Harvard records, his Columbia College records, or his Occidental College records—he will not even release his Columbia College thesis. All his legislative records from the Illinois State Senate are missing and he claims his scheduling records during those State Senate years are lost as well.” Finally, Baldwin notes that “no one can find his school records for the elite K-12 college prep school, Punahou School, he attended in Hawaii.”

In a very interesting development, Baldwin has also determined that there are “49 addresses and 16 different Social Security numbers listed for a person whose name is spelled ‘Barack Obama.’” As usual, the mainstream news media has ignored Baldwin’s research.

Because of the multiple questions being asked about Obama and his lack of credentials, individual states are taking action. The Arizona Legislature passed a bill requiring presidential candidates to submit a birth certificate before being allowed on their ballot. The bill passed overwhelmingly, but was vetoed by Governor Jan Brewer.

Similar legislation is being considered in other states and will be debated in the Louisiana Legislature. House Bill 561, co-sponsored by State Representative Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport) and State Senator A.G. Crowe (R-Pearl River) calls for all presidential candidates to produce a birth certificate before being allowed on the state’s federal ballot. The bill will be controversial and liberals will cry foul, but Governor Jindal has committed to sign the legislation into law if it reaches his desk.

It is odd that the media keeps telling the American people that the issue is settled, but more and more Americans have questions about why the President’s “long form birth certificate” has not been released. Multiple officials in Hawaii insist they have seen the form, but refuse to release it without the President’s approval.

Rather than releasing all of his background information, Obama seems to be doing everything he can to keep his true personal data under wraps. He has spent almost $2 million fighting the release of his private records. Other presidents have not had such a mysterious past. Why has the media allowed Obama to avoid the release of such vital information? The media wants the investigation shut down and the case to be closed. Of course, their response would be just the opposite if Obama was a conservative Republican.

Along with the birth records, Americans should know about the medical, educational and work background of their presidential candidates. As much as the Democrats and the media want this controversy to end, it is still at the forefront of the debate about Obama. Best selling author and World Net Daily columnist, Dr. Jerome Corsi, will be releasing a blockbuster book in May entitled “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” The Obama expose has already skyrocketed to the top of the Amazon.com best seller list. According to the Drudge Report, the book will be “utterly devastating” to Obama and reveal “things he didn't even know about himself!”

Clearly, Americans are clamoring for more information about Obama’s birth certificate and background. Millions of Americans either do not believe the official story of Obama’s birth or believe something is being hidden.. Is there something shocking on his long form birth certificate? Was he really born in Hawaii? Maybe, we’ll learn more in Corsi’s book, but it is certainly worthy of an investigation.



Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

