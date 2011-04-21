Governor Bobby Jindal Makes Appointments to Louisiana Board of Ethics

Terry Backhaus, of Sulphur, is a certified financial planner and an investment advisor representative at the Backhaus Financial Group. Backhaus has a master’s degree in chemical engineering from McNeese State University. He was selected from nominations submitted by the presidents of the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, Inc. to represent the 7th Congressional District, as required by statute.

Julie Blewer, of Shreveport, is an attorney with Davidson, Jones & Summers. Blewer has a B.A. degree from Agnes Scott College and is a graduate of Louisiana State University Law School. Blewer was selected from nominations submitted by the presidents of the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, Inc. to represent the 4th Congressional District, as required by statute.

Scott Schneider, of Mandeville, is an attorney with Fisher & Phillips LLP. Schneider has a degree in economics from the University of New Orleans and is a graduate of Washington and Lee Law School in Virginia. He was re-nominated by the presidents of the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, Inc. to represent the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute.

The Louisiana Board of Ethics serves to administer and enforce conflicts of interest legislation, campaign finance disclosure requirements, and lobbyist registration and disclosure laws, to achieve compliance by governmental officials, public employees, candidates, and lobbyists and to provide public access to disclosed information.

According to statute, the board is comprised of 11 members, seven of whom are gubernatorial appointments and were selected from the 38 nominations submitted by the presidents of the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, Inc. (LAICU). The presidents of LAICU must submit no less than three names of eligible nominees for each congressional district. The independent colleges of Louisiana include: Centenary College , Dillard University , Louisiana College, Loyola University , New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Our Lady of Holy Cross College, Our Lady of the Lake College , Saint Joseph Seminary College , Tulane University , and Xavier University. Additionally, each gubernatorial appointment must come from a separate congressional district, and three must be attorneys licensed to practice in Louisiana for at least eight years. Also, the following gubernatorial appointments will serve the remainder of the unexpired terms.