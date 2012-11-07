Hannity, Limbaugh, Morris, Trump, Palin, O’Reilly, Coulter on Obama win

Throughout the election year of 2012, certain faces and voices have stood out from the Republican and the Tea parties.

After Barack Obama’s victory over Mitt Romney on Election Day, many of those political celebrities made comments which present a picture of disgust and frustration with the American voters. Here are the words of Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Dick Morris, Donald Trump, Sarah Palin, Bill O’Reilly and Ann Coulter:

Hannity

“If I’m [the Obama team] today, I’m embarrassed… they knew no boundaries when it came to lying, demonizing, slandering, smearing, besmirching, attacking a nice guy. Whether you agree with him or not… and that tells me he has now set the bar so low that people are going to try and outdo him.”

Limbaugh

“In a country of children, where the option is Santa Claus or work, what wins,”

Dick Morris, political consultant and Fox News contributor who predicted a major landslide victory for Romney

“I thought Obama would be buried in a landslide, instead I’ve been in a bit of a mudslide on my face,” Morris said. “Sorry about that. I was wrong.”

“This signals a permanent change in the American electorate. This is not your father’s United States. This is a United States with a permanently high turnout of blacks, Latinos and young people.”

“We have to stop Obama from turning this country into a socialist nightmare,”

Tweets from Donald Trump

resentatives shouldn't give anything to Obama unless he terminates Obamacare.

Hopefully the House of Representatives can hold our country together for four more years...stay strong and never give up!

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.

Our nation is a once great nation divided!

Our country is now in serious and unprecedented trouble...like never before.

Ann Coulter

“If Mitt Romney cannot win in this economy, then the tipping point has been reached. We have more takers than makers and it’s over. There is no hope.”

Palin

"I just cannot believe that the majority of Americans believe that incurring more debt is good for the economy, for our children's future, for job creators. I just cannot believe that the majority of Americans believe that it's OK to ignore the constitution and not have a budget."

O’Reilly

“The white establishment is now the minority,”

“And the voters, many of them, feel that the economic system is stacked against them and they want stuff. You are going to see a tremendous Hispanic vote for President Obama.

