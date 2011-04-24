Is John Georges Taking On Louisiana's Bobby Jindal?

From Politico

The quarterly report shows Georges providing himself a $10.1 million loan for "any statewide office."According to a Democratic source, Georges is keeping his options open for a 2011 campaign, including the possibility of running for governor. But it's unclear if he's just attempting to keep his name in the conversation or is seriously gearing up for a campaign.

While Georges appears to be weighing his options and has told several that he is looking at the Lt. Governor’s race… it seems curious that he plops down $10 Million into his account when that is almost exactly what Governor Jindal appears to have raised. Could he be willing to go up against Boy Wonder?

Georges’ experience certainly would play well up against that of Governor Jindal. Georges: a Self Made Millionaire who successfully runs several business, making payroll balancing budgets and the like… Compared to Jindal who appears to have only ever drawn a Government paycheck and thinks selling off all of Louisiana, part by part, is the best way to run our state.

by "Stephen", first published on the Daily Kingfish

By Georges, Do We Have A Race For Louisiana Governor?

