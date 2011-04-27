  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Birther Battle Poll: Obama or Trump?
Wednesday, 27 April 2011 11:29

Birther Battle Poll: Obama or Trump?

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Donald TrumpNow that President Obama has released his Hawaii birth certificate and now that “The Donald” is claiming that he has “Trumped” the President and all others who have been demanding just what Obama did today, perhaps now we can get down to serious business.
 

Serious business such as who is winning—Obama or Donald Trump in this “Birther debate”.

"He should have done it a long time ago. I am really honored to play such a big role in hopefully, hopefully getting rid of this issue," Trump said in front of the media and a national audience.

Moments later, Obama also made a statement to the nation saying in part, “"We're not going to be able to solve our problems if we get distracted by sideshows and carnival barkers".  

So, who’s winning in the Obama-Trump battle? Take our Bayoubuzz Birther Poll

 

 

Should the University of New Orleans SUNO merge? 
 
 
Will the Democrats field a candidate for Governor? 
 
Louisiana Higher Education And The Budget- 

  

 

Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below

 


 

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Louisiana Legislature Update: Jindal's Agenda Moves Forward Louisiana Elections Parlor Games: Jindal, Georges, Fayard, Statewide Officials »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1