Jindal Appoints Louisiana GOP Chair, NRC Official Villere To Commission

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal today has appointed Roger Villere, the Louisiana GOP Chairman to the Louisiana Bicentennial Commission. Villere is the President of Villere Corporation as mentioned below. He is also a former recent candidate for the Louisiana Lt. Governor's position, the Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party and is now on the National Republican Committee executive committee.

Here is the press release from the Jindal administration:

BATON ROUGE- Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced the appointment of Roger Villere, Jr. to the Louisiana Bicentennial Commission.

The Louisiana Bicentennial Commission serves to plan and develop activities appropriate to commemorate the bicentennial of Louisiana’s statehood, including a limited number of projects to be undertaken by the state seeking to harmonize and balance the important goals of ceremony and celebration with the equally important goals of scholarship and education.

According to statute, the board is comprised of three members appointed by the governor, three members appointed by the lieutenant governor, three members appointed by the president of the senate, and three members appointed by the speaker of the house.

Roger Villere, Jr., of Metairie, is the President of Villere Corporation. Villere will be appointed to serve as a gubernatorial appointment, as required by statute.

