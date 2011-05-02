Death Of Bin Laden: Proud Day for America

After almost ten years of the most intense manhunt in history, Osama Bin Laden is dead. The leader and founder of the murderous terrorist network al Qaeda, and the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was killed by U.S. special forces in a wealthy suburb of Islamabad, Pakistan. This death means that there is finally justice for many victims of Bin Laden’s terrorist network. His attacks targeted innocent civilians throughout the world. On 9/11, almost 3,000 people were killed in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. but Bin Laden also launched attacks in Europe, Africa, Australia and many other countries.

He became internationally known in 1997, before directing his followers to destroy U.S. embassies in Africa and attack on the U.S.S. Cole in 2000. His most fearsome terror attack was on 9/11, when the world truly learned of his hatred toward the United States and his extreme brutality in the name of Islam. Since 9/11, Bin Laden has been on the run, seeking refuge in the mountains of Pakistan, and finally in a fortified compound.

His final hiding place was an extensive mansion with seven foot walls. It had no phone or Internet service and all of the trash was burned on a daily basis. It was obviously built to hide Bin Laden. One of the major questions of this entire operation will be whether Pakistan had prior knowledge that Bin Laden was hiding in plain sight in one of their major cities.

The operation was extremely complex, well planned and executed flawlessly. It is a testament to the skill of the U.S. military and is a reminder to the world that American fighting forces remain the best in the world. The killing of Bin Laden will be a massive morale booster to men and women in the U.S. military who are fighting in three wars and serving in posts throughout the world.

While it has taken almost ten years, the United States has killed its number one enemy. This is a major victory for Barack Obama and his best day as President. Regardless of what else happens during his presidency, Obama’s speech announcing the killing of Osama Bin Laden will forever be remembered as one of his most memorable. He will be able to claim credit for this successful operation and show that his can adroitly handle the management of a multifaceted military operation. The key intelligence break occurred in August of last year, so the CIA spent many months developing this lead and making sure that it was truly Osama Bin Laden hiding in the fortified compound. CIA Director Leon Panetta can also claim credit for this operation, which means that he will have clear sailing in his nomination to be the new Defense Secretary.

After the announcement of Bin Laden’s death, crowds gathered in Washington D.C., New York and throughout the country to celebrate the historic event. The news gives Americans something to cheer, after many years of economic hardships, war and mixed results in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

The death of Bin Laden means the war on terror has now reached another phase. The enemy has lost their most charismatic leader. They will definitely try to launch renewed attacks to prove their relevance, but the momentum is now clearly on the side of the United States.

Congratulations are in order to the entire team that worked to bring about this victory for humanity: the U.S.. intelligence services, the military special forces, the National Security team and the President of the United States. It was a major victory for this country and a day for all Americans to feel proud.





--

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

