Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Matt Ryan, Falcons in match of dirty birds?

In the minds of some around the NFL and perhaps the commissioner Roger Goodell, today’s showdown at the Mercedes Benz Superbowl is a match between the “dirty birds” against the “dirty Saints”.

The “dirty bird” moniker has been flying around the Atlanta Falcons team for years and is not a perjorative. The “dirty Saints” surely is not of vintage and has become a slam at the New Orleans Saints ever since the word Bountygate became a part of the American football lexicon.

Today’s game is also a match-up between two of the highest-flying quarterbacks, Drew Brees who still holds the longest streak in the NFL history for consecutive games with touchdowns versus Ryan who has led the Falcons to an 8-0 start and who is 8th in the NFL in passing.

The match begins at 12:00 c.s.t. and will be shown on Fox the affiliates.

Saints linebacker David Hawthorne will be active today against the Falcons but

Scott Shanle is inactive. The Saints made a similar move against Denver when they expected a heavy dose of a passing attack. Atlanta’s offense is ranked No. 8 in the NFL in the pass.

Additionally, Sunday’s healthy scratches are cornerback Elbert Mack and defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker.

Also out for the 3-5 New Orleans Saints are receiver Courtney Roby (left shoulder), running back Darren Sproles (left hand), right tackle Zach Strief (left groin) and defensive end Junior Galette (left ankle).

The Saints had their strongest performance of the season on the ground as RBs Chris Ivory , Mark Ingram , Pierre Thomas andTravaris Cadet combined for 140 yards on 25 carries (5.6 average). Ivory led the way with 48 yards on 10 carries, including a 22-yard touchdown.

The Saints defense was tenacious at times with seven sacks including three by second-year defensive end Cameron Jordan . Safety Malcolm Jenkins led the team with 13 tackles (seven solo) and defensive backPatrick Robinson had the play of the game when he intercepted Michael Vick and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

