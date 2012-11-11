Brees, New Orleans Saints top undefeated Atlanta Falcons, Ryan shines

Drew Brees led New Orleans Saints held on to a slim lead defeating the once-undefeated Atlanta Falcons 31-27.

The victory brought the Saints record to 4-5 after failing to win the first four games in the Bountygate season.

With seconds to go, the New Orleans Saints held the Falcons to four plays turning the ball over to the Saints after a Tony Gonzalez drop.

Atlanta Falcons are now 8-1. The Saints have won three games in a row.

More to follow

1 2 3 4 OT Total Atlanta Falcons 10 7 0 10 0 27 New Orleans Saints 7 14 7 3 0 31