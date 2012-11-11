Brees, New Orleans Saints top undefeated Atlanta Falcons, Ryan shines

The victory brought the Saints record to 4-5 after failing to win the first four games in the Bountygate season.
With seconds to go, the New Orleans Saints held the Falcons to four plays turning the ball over to the Saints after a Tony Gonzalez drop.
Atlanta Falcons are now 8-1. The Saints have won three games in a row.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Total
|Atlanta Falcons
|10
|7
|0
|10
|0
|27
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|14
|7
|3
|0
|31
|Passing
|CP/AT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|D. Brees
|21/32
|298
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|C. Ivory
|7
|72
|1
|56
|M. Ingram
|16
|67
|0
|8
|P. Thomas
|5
|10
|0
|4
|Passing
|CP/AT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Matt Ryan
|34/52
|411
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|3
|29
|0
|18
|Michael Turner
|13
|15
|0
|9
|Matt Ryan
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Tony Gonzalez
|11
|122
|2
|19
|Roddy White
|7
|114
|0
|49
|Julio Jones
|4
|75
|0
|52
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|J. Graham
|7
|146
|2
|46
|L. Moore
|7
|91
|0
|29
|M. Colston
|3
|26
|1
|12
- Saints knock Falcons from unbeaten perch with 31-27 victory
... NEW ORLEANS — Saints cornerback Jabari Greer slightly trailed Atlanta’s Roddy White in the end zone, handingFalcons quarterback Matt Ryan the opening he thought he needed to sink New Orleans’ ...
