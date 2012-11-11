  • You are here:  
Sunday, 11 November 2012

Brees, New Orleans Saints top undefeated Atlanta Falcons, Ryan shines

graham-panthersDrew Brees led New Orleans Saints held on to a slim lead defeating the once-undefeated Atlanta Falcons 31-27.

 

The victory brought the Saints record to 4-5 after failing to win the first four games in the Bountygate season.

With seconds to go, the New Orleans Saints held the Falcons to four plays turning the ball over to the Saints after a Tony Gonzalez drop.  

Atlanta Falcons are now 8-1.  The Saints have won three games in a row. 

More to follow 

 1234OTTotal
Atlanta Falcons 10 7 0 10 0 27
New Orleans Saints 7 14 7 3 0 31

 

PassingCP/ATYDSTDINT
D. Brees 21/32 298 3 1
RushingATTYDSTDLG
C. Ivory 7 72 1 56
M. Ingram 16 67 0 8
P. Thomas 5 10 0 4

 
PassingCP/ATYDSTDINT
Matt Ryan 34/52 411 3 1
RushingATTYDSTDLG
Jacquizz Rodgers 3 29 0 18
Michael Turner 13 15 0 9
Matt Ryan 2 2 0 1
ReceivingRECYDSTDLG
Tony Gonzalez 11 122 2 19
Roddy White 7 114 0 49
Julio Jones 4 75 0 52

 

 

ReceivingRECYDSTDLG
J. Graham 7 146 2 46
L. Moore 7 91 0 29
M. Colston 3 26 1 12

 

 


 

