End of Osama bin Laden, Not of Terrorism

None of us will forget where we were on September 11, 2001. I was in my car heading to work, my wife was driving carpool as the announcement came over the radio that the first of the two towers was hit by a passenger jet. My thought was, “God, please let this be a terrible accident.” But then moments later a second passenger jet hit the other tower, and it was obvious this was not an accident. Later a jet crashed into the Pentagon and still another crashed into a field after the brave men and women onboard battled the hijackers and took control of the plane saving the lives of those on the ground while sacrificing theirs in the effort. This was an attack on the United States by a foreign enemy just as real as when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and sunk our Pacific fleet.

by Lawrence Chehardy The people of New York crowded the streets in front of Ground Zero to sing the National Anthem as Americans celebrate the death of the world’s most wanted man.

Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda had just carried out an act of war and terrorism by orchestrating an attack on the shores of the United States that claimed the lives of 3,000 innocent people who were going about their normal everyday activities. Radicals and extremists around the world, especially in the Middle East, celebrated as the twin towers fell to the ground. Families were shattered, children would never see their parents again, parents lost children, and the American people received a loud wakeup call that terrorism from foreign shores was real and very much in our backyards.

President Bush promised that the U.S. would capture or kill bin Laden and under the watch of President Obama that promise has been fulfilled. Our thanks should go to President Bush for his commitment to keeping our country safe here and overseas as well as to President Obama who has learned rather quickly that campaign promises to appease the left are not practical in reality.

President Bush was criticized extensively by the liberal media and the political elite. They said his war on terror wasn’t necessary and if we would only talk to the enemy they would understand. Common sense said this was poppycock, and Bush moved forward regardless of the criticism.

Americans grew tired of the war in Iraq and the military effort in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Iraq seemed to be a path with no end, and the effort to capture bin Laden had yet to be successful. Candidate Obama ran promising to close Gitmo and bring those terrorists housed in Gitmo to justice in a civilian court. President Obama moved forward to carry out his campaign promise but met with opposition from Republicans and Democrats alike who did not want these terrorists housed in their communities. Despite what I am sure was Obama’s preferred preference he cancelled the civilian trials and is moving forward with military trials. One gets the feeling that Attorney General Eric Holder is not a happy camper with this decision but he has no choice except to respect the President’s decision or move on to another job outside of the federal government.

Liberal or conservative, ACLU or not, terrorism is real. The death of bin Laden is only the beginning. Terrorism is not going away. Terrorists, whether it is Al Qaeda or some home grown variety, wacko, or thug, have learned that their war will be a long one. They are patient and will take as much time as necessary to plan and carry out their attacks. The U.S. must remain vigilant and take no prisoners when it comes to protecting our country. Any act of terrorism or war against any American interest should be met by this country with a swift and retaliatory action. Any country that aids and abets the terrorists, whether it be allowing free access to their shores or training camps for future terrorists, should know that an attack by even just one terrorist against an American or an American interest will result in retaliation by the U.S. against them. We don’t need to use troops. Bombs work just as well.

Too many people take our respect for basic freedoms as a sign of weakness. It is not. We must be tough and the world must know that we are serious about protecting our shores and our people.

May God bless America and the brave men and women who defend our country.

by Lawrence Chehardy

About Lawrence Chehardy

For thirty-four years Lawrence Chehardy served as Assessor of Jefferson Parish and throughout his career has been a champion the maintenance of the Homestead Exemption. During his years as Assessor Lawrence Chehardy served as President, Vice-president, and Treasure of the Louisiana Assessors’ Association. He also served on numerous boards and committees of the association.

Chehardy has extensive knowledge of politics, political campaigning, and the political process. When it comes to political strategy and creating the campaign’s message, Lawrence is one of the best. Lawrence Chehardy has been instrumental in the election of numerous candidates through endorsements as well as campaign strategy. In many cases his endorsement turned the election in favor of those candidates.

In addition to his political commentary and public speaking engagements, Lawrence Chehardy is a founding member of the Chehardy, Sherman, Ellis, Murray, Recile, Griffith, Stakelum & Hayes Law Firm and serves as its managing partner.

