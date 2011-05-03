Daily Kos Poll: Majority of GOP Still Question Obama Birth

According to the Daily Kos, a “liberal-progressive” leaning website, since Obama’s recent release of his “long-form” birth certificate last week, more Americans believe that Obama was born in the U.S., however, a majority of Republican voters feel Obama was not U.S. born or are unsure.

In an email sent to Bayoubuzz, David Nir states, “This suggests that the "birther" issue still has appeal to the hardcore GOP base, and still offers room for a candidate like Donald Trump to have an impact on the Republican presidential race.”

Here is the entire letter to Bayoubuzz introducing the Daily Kos poll and the link to the actual poll results.

“After President Obama released his so-called "long-form" birth certificate last week, we decided to see if the move would affect views about his birthplace. The answer is "yes… but." Overall, the number of people who correctly identify the president's birthplace has gone up since our pollster, Public Policy Polling, last asked this question in February:

Q: Do you think Barack Obama was born in the United States?

May 2011:

Yes: 67

No: 20

Not sure: 13

Feb. 2011:

Yes: 55

No: 27

Not sure: 18

However, a majority of Republicans still say they think Obama was not born in the United States (32%) or are unsure (23%). This suggests that the "birther" issue still has appeal to the hardcore GOP base, and still offers room for a candidate like Donald Trump to have an impact on the Republican presidential race.”

