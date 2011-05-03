Ex-New Orleans Mayor Nagin To Tell Katrina Secrets

So, will the often controversial, former New Orleans mayor, C. Ray Nagin, be revealing any, or perhaps many secrets, when he releases his memoir called "Katrina Secrets"?

In a press release sent by email today, Mayor Ray Nagin will release his memoir, “Katrina’s Secrets: Storms after the Storm,” on June 8, 2011, via Amazon.

Below is the rest of his press release:

"It is centered on critical events and decisions made before, during and immediately after the nation’s worst-ever natural and man-made disaster, Hurricane Katrina.

The book is the first in a series that will be released worldwide on Amazon.com and other channels in paperbound and e-book formats. “Katrina’s Secrets: Storms after the Storm” is a behind-the-scenes, provocative, revealing and inspirational story.

After leaving public office in May 2010, C. Ray Nagin finally gets to tell the world about controversial decisions and statements. He writes honestly and sincerely about his mistakes and successes. He also gives readers an insider’s perspective of the city, its history and institutional issues of race and class that secretly conspired to control and slow down the recovery.

The former mayor takes readers on a front row journey, revealing secrets that have been previously glossed over, spun or ignored. He discusses the former president’s hesitations that led to Kanye West’s provocative statements, the Governor’s indifferences, racial profiling, social reengineering plots and federal disaster capitalism.

Mayor Nagin offers intimate, unparalleled details about his firm stance that everyone had the right to return home. He prayed constantly and believed God’s grace assured the city would overcome its ultimate challenge. Today New Orleans is one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities with a strong economy, billions in construction underway, a focus on “green” construction and innovative public education.

Katrina’s Secrets will carry a suggested retail price of $17.99 for paperbound and $9.99 for digital downloads.

At publication, the former mayor will embark on a national book tour, details of which will be announced soon.

