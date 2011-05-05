  • You are here:  
Thursday, 05 May 2011

Fayard not running vs. Jindal, eyes Louisiana Secretary Of State

Caroline Fayard announced today that she is organizing a campaign for Secretary of State and will make a formal announcement in the near future to officially launch her campaign.

Which means that she will not be running for the position of Governor of Louisiana to replace Bobby Jindal although there had been many signs that she was moving in that direction prior to a controversy in which she was quoted to say at a Democratic meeting that she “hates republicans”.  
 

Fayard made the announcement via a email  press release which said,

“I want to be in a position to be of genuine help to the people and small businesses of Louisiana. I want to make a difference,” Fayard said. “We need new leaders with new ideas in Baton Rouge.”

Fayard noted that a wide range of supporters had encouraged her to seek a variety of elected positions, including governor, but she decided Secretary of State was the best fit. 

Last fall Fayard surprised many political experts by winning 43 percent of the vote statewide in a November special election for Lieutenant Governor.

 

