Fayard not running vs. Jindal, eyes Louisiana Secretary Of State

Fayard made the announcement via a email press release which said,
“I want to be in a position to be of genuine help to the people and small businesses of Louisiana. I want to make a difference,” Fayard said. “We need new leaders with new ideas in Baton Rouge.”
Fayard noted that a wide range of supporters had encouraged her to seek a variety of elected positions, including governor, but she decided Secretary of State was the best fit.
Last fall Fayard surprised many political experts by winning 43 percent of the vote statewide in a November special election for Lieutenant Governor.