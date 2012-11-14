Americans at odds with gender gap and fiscal cliff

In 2008, Barack Obama was the first Democrat in 16 years to win both sexes, carrying women by 13 points and men by one point, for a 12-point gap. In 2012, Obama won re-election with an 11-point margin among women and losing men by 7 points, for an 18-point gap.

Since 1980, the average gender gap nationwide has been 15 points.

This year in Ohio, Obama beat Mitt Romney by 11 points among women and lost men by 7 points among men, producing the same 18-point gender gap in this critical swing state as in the nation as a whole.

In both Virginia and Florida, the gap was 13 points. In Iowa, it was

19 points and in New Hampshire it hit 20 points.

Obama won women and lost men in every swing state except Colorado. In Colorado this year, Obama actually did better among men, winning them by 5 points, than women, winning them by 2 points, a narrow 2-point gender gap. Four years before, Colorado had a 16-point gender gap, with Obama winning women by 15 points and losing men by one point.

In the one swing state that Obama lost--North Carolina--the gender gap was 11 points, with Romney making up for his narrow 2-point deficit among women with a 9-point lead among men.

FISCAL CLIFF

Asked of adults nationwide: "How important is it to you that Congress and the president agree to an alternative plan so that the automatic budget cuts and tax increases included in the "fiscal cliff" do not occur on January 1st--?

Extremely important 49%

Very important 33%

Somewhat important 13%

Not too/Not at all important 4%

YOUR DAILY POLLING UPDATE

VIRGINIA: GOVERNOR 2013

Mark Warner (D) over Bill Bolling (R) +20 Mark Warner (D) over Ken Cuccinelli (R) +18 Terry McAuliffe (D) over Bill Bolling (R) +2 Terry McAuliffe (D) over Ken Cuccinelli (R) +4

Personal Ratings:

(favorable/unfavorable)

Mark Warner 58%/20%

Terry McAuliffe 17%/13%

Ken Cuccinelli 29%/24%

Bill Bolling 20%/8%

