Thursday, 15 November 2012 13:57

BiPartisanship loud and clear in New Orleans post-Presidential election

republican-democraticSo, what happened?

 

 

How and why did President Obama beat Mitt Romney and the how and why did the Democrats trounce the Republicans in the most recent election.

Where do the republicans and democrats go from here?

Today, in New Orleans the BiPartisan Policy Summit is holding their annual event post-elections to discuss how the country can improve and respect the various positions of the other political parties.

Below are comments from Lawrence Chehardy of former Jefferson Parish Louisiana assessor and political consult, who engaged in the first Bayoubuzz online interview on Wednesday.

http://youtu.be/X-Kv8m1tDuM

Also, below is a Bayoubuzz interview with Maria Cordova, who was often opining on CNN about political issues during the Election season.

http://youtu.be/GE8H6TkqxW8

 

Trent Lott

(Video of Cordova and Lott werevieo via iphone.  Narrrow and rotated screen display being updated

 

Here is a link to the BiPartisan Summit

http://bipartisanpolicy.org/news/multimedia/2012/11/15/live-webcast-top-pollsters-pundits-and-strategists-headline-bpcs-annual-p

