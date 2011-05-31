Golfer-In-Chief Obama Shanks Memorial Day

Yesterday was Memorial Day; an opportunity for our nation to honor and pay tribute to those heroes in our armed forces that paid the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedoms. Without their bravery displayed on the battlefield, the United States of America would not be in existence today.

Due to the importance of the day and the fact that our military in busy defending our country at home and abroad, it is especially important for our Commander-in-Chief to set the right tone and pay the proper amount of respect to our war dead. In the morning, President Obama made the right decision to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington Cemetery. Unfortunately, he decided to trivialize this important day by playing golf in the afternoon. He traveled to Fort Belvoir to play his 70th round of golf since his inauguration as President in January of 2009.

Not surprisingly, the Obama loving mainstream news media ignored this story. His media friends rarely report anything that may make the President look negative. Of course, if President George W. Bush had enjoyed the links to this degree it would have been a major news story. Media critics would have denounced his poor judgment. Once again, the double standard in the mainstream news media has been exposed and it is utterly outrageous.

Why the silence from the mainstream news media? Maybe liberal reporters realize that the public would not look too kindly on a President who has played golf nine straight weekends and 12 times so far this year. Currently, America is engaged in three different wars and facing horrible economic conditions. At this precarious time, it is highly disturbing that our “Golfer-in-chief” has made the questionable decision to increase his already ample golf regimen. In contrast, George W. Bush stopped playing golf in the initial stages of the Iraqi War as a way to pay his respect toward our military and their families.

At least on Memorial Day, President Obama should have refrained from his favorite hobby. As the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Obama should have spent the entire Memorial Day holiday on nothing else except honoring the great sacrifices of the men and women of our military who have perished defending this country.

By playing golf on Memorial Day, President Obama showed his disrespect toward our honored veterans and their families. It unmistakably highlighted his casual attitude toward the astounding history of our armed forces.

It is no wonder that a recent Gallup poll showed that veterans and current members of the armed forces gave the President lower job performance ratings than the public at large. They are one informed group of people who clearly understand the disturbing attitude being displayed by this President.

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, "Ringside Politics," which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com.










