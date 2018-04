At the very time that the Jindal administration is pushing hard to privatize the Office of Group Benefits due to the current budget crises , the head of the state employee health insurance program is quitting after two months on the job. Scott Kipper had replaced the previous CEO, Tommy Teague.

According to the Advocate, “Michael DiResto, spokesman for the Division of Administration, said Kipper found the job was not a good fit for him.”.

DiResto also said the administration asked Kipper to reconsider.

Commisioner of Administration appoints Scott Kipper as CEO for Office of Group Benefits