Donelon: Two Louisiana Dept. Insurance Commission Investigators Killed

The Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Insurance, Jim Donelon has released the following statement confirming a shooting and killing of two LDI Fraud Section investiators.

It is with deep sadness that I confirm that two Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Fraud Section investigators were shot and killed today while attempting to collect case information from an agent in Ville Platte during the course of an investigation. Rhett Jeansonne, has been an investigator with the Fraud Section since November of 2006. Kim Sledge, an 11 year employee of LDI began her career in 2000 in the Health Division and later became an investigator with the Fraud Section.

I have personally spoken to members of both Ms. Sledge’s and Mr. Jeansonne’s families to express my sympathies over this tragic and unnecessary situation. Employees at the Department have also been notified of the deaths of their coworkers and are being provided with grief counseling as requested. My deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones of our two departed colleagues, in particular, the surviving spouses and children of these brave individuals.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shootings and will provide the media with additional details as they become available.

TALK ABOUT THESE ISSUES BELOW AND USE OUR BAYOUBUZZ FACEBOOK FEATURES. JUST LOG IN WITH THE BLUE FACEBOOK LOGIN ABOVE AND TO YOUR LEFT.

For More Information, Watch the video below