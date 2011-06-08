Former Governor Kathleen Blanco Has Rare Eye Cancer

The announcement came toay in an email from her spokesperson Marie DesOrmeaux Centanni.

Centanni said the following:

Former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has been diagnosed with choroidal melanoma, a rare eye cancer that affects roughly six in 1 million people.

It was discovered in one eye during a comprehensive eye exam last week and confirmed by cancer specialists. She is in good health, her prognosis is favorable and she expects to begin treatment shortly. The Blancos are grateful for your support and ask for your prayers. Since this will be a challenging time for the family, information, updates and communication regarding the governor will be posted through Caring Bridge at www.caringbridge.org/visit/kathleenbabineauxblanco. She will receive your messages regularly.

Gov. Blanco encourages everyone, regardless of the quality of their vision, to get routine, comprehensive eye exams. This dangerous form of cancer has no symptoms and can only be detected through such an exam.

4:00pm update: Bayoubuzz talked with Ms. Centanni who said the Governor will be posting updates on the caringbridge site. She also said Coach Blanco, the Governor's husband, who had suffered a serious injury months ago has made a good recovery.

