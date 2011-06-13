Ex-Saint Shockey Says NFL Will Not Lose Games

Jeremy Shockey doesn't believe the work stoppage will result in any lost games in the NFL season.



You will remember that Shockey, 30, the Saints' starting end, was released by the Saints in February, signed with the Panthers about a week before the lockout started, and is working out for the coming season in Miami, his offseason home.

He told the Charlotte Observer that he has seen more results from this offseason program than he did during his three seasons with the Saints during the winter to work out.







It's really important for this lockout to end so we can start installation," said Shockey, who made four Pro Bowls with the Giants. "But again it's not such a complex offense like going from the Giants to the Saints. Sean Payton's offense is very complex."



"A lot of people are panicking because of the lockout resulting in lost games, but I believe a deal will get done before any games are scratched.



"Both sides want a deal. They want a football season. I know the owners want a football season. We'll come to an agreement., There's no doubt in my mind that no games will be missed at all."



Shockey was diplomatic about the Panthers' quarterback situation. He said he has spoken to both Cam Newton and Jimmy Clausen on the phone, and expects a good competition.



"Newton has the playsheet," said Shockey. "He has everything. So he knows a lot of our offense. Knowing is one thing. but running it against a team you really don't know is a different story."



Shockey recently returned from Great Britain, where he competed in an adventure race in the Scottish Highlands and vacationed in Ireland.



He said the 100-mile race -- he was part of a four-man team that included three endurance runners from Texas -- was a unique challenge. He did some longer runs to prepare for the two-day race, but skipped the mountain-climbing portion of the event.



Getting linebacker Martez Wilson in the third round of the draft may have been a steal for Sean Payton. Some teams thought he was a first-round talent. He'll play strongside linebacker for the Saints...Former NFL coach Bill Parcells said Saints first-round draft choice defensive end Cameron Jordan will be an impact player his first season...



The 1985 Chicago Bears are the greatest team to ever play football, according to a poll by bleacherreeport.com. Their record was 15-1 and won the Super Bowl in New Orleans and coached my Mike Ditka, They were known for their dominating defense and powerfull running attack...The 2009 Saints were No. 33 in the poll...The positive signs continue to emerge regarding the ongoing labor talks. According to Will Burge of WKNR in Cleveland, Browns linebacker Scott Fujita said that "progress is being made, slowly but surely." That's good news, assuming that the progress continues. At some point, things need to speed up, considerbly. Hopefully, that's coming...

by Ed Staton

Order Mark Ingram Saints jersey at Louisiana Sports Talk.com

TALK ABOUT THESE ISSUES BELOW AND USE OUR BAYOUBUZZ FACEBOOK FEATURES. JUST LOG IN WITH THE BLUE FACEBOOK LOGIN ABOVE AND TO YOUR LEFT. WATCH THE MOVIE FOR MORE INFORMATION

For More Information, Watch the video below