CNN: Wrong Network For GOP Presidential Debate

This network was nicknamed the “Clinton News Network” for boosting Slick Willy during his impeachment scandal and is also known as the “Communist News Network” because its founder, Ted Turner is a radical leftist who is quite sympathetic to dictators and enemies of the United States.

Last night, seven GOP presidential candidates appeared in the second debate of this presidential campaign. While it is understandable that candidates would want to participate in a debate held in the first primary state of New Hampshire, it makes no sense that they would agree to appear on CNN.

The shows currently on the CNN prime time line-up are all hosted by liberals: John King, Wolf Blitzer, Elliot Spitzer, Piers Morgan, and Anderson Cooper. They do not have one conservative host in their schedule. In fact, they fired Spitzer’s moderate co-host and gave the whole show to the disgraced Democratic politician best known for being a hooker’s “client number nine.” The so-called conservatives used by CNN as analysts are all very moderate or unimpressive, so the deck is stacked severely to the far left.

The seven candidates should have declined an offer to appear on such a biased network. Not surprisingly, the format last night was ridiculous with moderator John King often interjecting annoying grunts and trying repeatedly to cut off the comments of the candidates. He asked silly and inappropriate questions about late night comedians, TV shows, musicians, soft drinks, pizza and whether a candidate preferred “spicy or mild.” In attempt to invoke humor, King sidetracked the debate from the important issue of the horrible economy which is on the minds of almost all Americans.

The format also tried to play “gotcha” with the candidates and trick them on issues such as gay marriage and the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. These issues are important to only a fraction of GOP voters and should not have been included in a televised debate. Obviously, the goal of CNN was not to educate voters on important issues, but to embarrass Republican candidates.

Notwithstanding the decision to appear on CNN, none of the candidates made any major mistakes last night. Of the seven, it seemed that Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum gave the sharpest answers and connected best with the audience. Herman Cain was not at the top of his game, while Mitt Romney benefited because the other candidates refused to attack his healthcare plan or his numerous flip flops on the issues.

Hopefully the next debate will be hosted by a more serious moderator on a more serious network and focus on the most serious problem facing our nation, the awful Obama economy and how to rescue this nation from financial oblivion.



Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

