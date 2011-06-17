Eye On Straw Poll At Southern Republican Leadership Conference In New Orleans

New Orleans, La--Who will it be?





Will it be national newcomers like Bachman, Santorum, Pawlenty, Cain, Huntsman, Johnson or McCotter, ?

Or, what about political stars whose names have been everyday fixtures—Paul, Romney, Gingrich, Palin?

Or, how about Louisiana’s ex-Governor Buddy Roemer?

On Sunday, the world will know who has won the straw poll ballet as the Republican Leadership Conference 2011 has announced that its straw poll ballot has been released . The Conference is being held once again in New Orleans. The voting started Friday from 11:00 a.m. and will continue to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There are over 2000 delegates from 38 states who will be participating in the straw poll. The results will be posted to www.RLC2011.com Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

RLC 2011 STRAW POLL BALLOT:

Michele Bachmann

Herman Cain

Newt Gingrich

Jon Huntsman

Gary Johnson

Thaddeus McCotter

Sarah Palin

Ron Paul

Tim Pawlenty

Buddy Roemer

Mitt Romney

Rick Santorum