  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Eye On Straw Poll At Southern Republican Leadership Conference In New Orleans
Friday, 17 June 2011 15:06

Eye On Straw Poll At Southern Republican Leadership Conference In New Orleans

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

New Orleans, La--Who will it be?

Michelle Bachman


Will it be national newcomers like Bachman, Santorum, Pawlenty, Cain, Huntsman, Johnson or McCotter, ?

Or, what about political stars whose names have been everyday fixtures—Paul, Romney, Gingrich, Palin? 

Or, how about Louisiana’s ex-Governor Buddy Roemer?

On Sunday, the world will know who has won the straw poll ballet as the Republican Leadership Conference 2011 has announced that its straw poll ballot has been released .  The Conference is being held once again in New Orleans. The voting started Friday from 11:00 a.m. and will continue to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There are over 2000 delegates from 38 states who will be participating in the straw poll. The results will be posted to www.RLC2011.com Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

RLC 2011 STRAW POLL BALLOT:

Michele Bachmann

Herman Cain

Newt Gingrich

Jon Huntsman

Gary Johnson

Thaddeus McCotter

Sarah Palin

Ron Paul

Tim Pawlenty

Buddy Roemer

Mitt Romney

Rick Santorum

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Louisiana GOP Legislators Honor Ponti, Appel Louisiana’s Dancing With The REAL Stars Begins Today »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1