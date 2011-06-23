Big NFL Lockout Lift Hurdle Cleared, So Play Ball

The educated guess is sometime on or just before July 15. On that date, the league may reopen for business on a permanent basis, meaning free agents could get signed and draft picks could start to meet with coaches for the first time in hopes of catching up as much as possible by the start of training camp.

Now that the owners appear to have cleared a significant hurdle on the way to labor peace with the players, the question for the NFL is simple: How fast can they get the league started?



"That kind of time line is altogether possible," a source told Jason Cole of Yahoo! Sports.



NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith insists the players saw only got 53 per cent of the revenues under the previous agreement, though 60 per cent is the number most commonly cited. Either way, it's obvious that the NFLPA has lost quite a bit of leverage the past couple of months.



Both sides are counting on increased revenue from a 16-game Thursday night schedule due to begin in 2012.



The proposed deal does include a rookie wage scale.



The wide grin on Giants owner John Mara's face after the last meeting was a pretty good tell about the state of the talks. In recent months, Mara's face had a dour look, such as in March when talks between the owners broke down, and the CBA expired.

Players at the top of the NFL Draft will be sacrificed after the new CBA agreement is reached. The riches of franchise-killing players like Ryan Leaf and JaMarcus Russell will never embarrass owners again. Sam Bradford is the last bonus baby...





Reggie Bush is due to become as free agent in 2012 if he isn't one this summer. He should not be pursued as a starting or featured running back, but as a change-of-pace back and return man where he has awesome value. Experts figure Bush will bring a third-round draft choice if traded...Saints No. 2 wide receiver Robert Meachem will become a free agent in 2012. He's a strong and athletic No. 2 receiver and can run after the catch. His skills could get him a

chance to be a No. 1 receiver when his contract expires. Speed, hands and special teams skills should make him a priority free agent...

by Ed Staton

