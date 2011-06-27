Governor Jindal's Campaign Contributes $ To Election Opponent's Classroom

Gov. Bobby Jindal has contributed $5,000 to the efforts of his only declared opponent. Her name is Tara Hollis and she’s a conservative, pro-life Democrat from Haynesville. So far, her campaign has been defined by its grassroots approach , especially considering Jindal’s massive $9 million gubernatorial war chest .

While the money certainly came from Jindal’s state campaign account, known as “Friends of Bobby Jindal,” the donation was not directly aimed at Hollis’ bid to unseat him.

According to documents obtained by THE JEFFERSON REPORT, Jindal’s campaign donated $5,000 on May 31, 2011, through AdoptAClassroom.org to sponsor Hollis’ 16-student class at Haynesville Junior/Senior High School.

