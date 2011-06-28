  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Governor Edwards Upcoming Press Conference Could Be Realty TV Show
Tuesday, 28 June 2011 12:58

Governor Edwards Upcoming Press Conference Could Be Realty TV Show

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Edwin EdwardsGovernor Edwin Edwards’s daughter, Anna Edwards revealed in a press release today that her father is “not able to comment on the possibility of a reality show.  He is speaking with a producer but nothing has been finalized.” 

 So, when will the former Louisiana head of state be able to face the public?

Anna Edwards said the governor will hold a press conference in late July.

After years of the media and public wanting to talk with Governor Edwards, the press conference could be a eality tV show in and of itself.

YOU CAN COMMENT ON THIS STORY BY USING OUR BAYOUBUZZ FACEBOOKFEATURES.  JUST LOG IN WITH THE BLUE FACEBOOK LOGIN ABOVE AND TO YOUR LEFT. WATCH THE MOVIE FOR MORE INFORMATION

For More Information, Watch the video below

Facebook Login

Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below


Louisiana legislature

Scroll Down To Update Content

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Louisiana Gov. Jindal's Gift To Election Opponent Showed Real Class? Jindal Announces Major CenturyLink Expansion Which Would Drive North Louisiana’s Economy »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1