Governor Edwards Upcoming Press Conference Could Be Realty TV Show

Governor Edwin Edwards’s daughter, Anna Edwards revealed in a press release today that her father is “not able to comment on the possibility of a reality show. He is speaking with a producer but nothing has been finalized.”

So, when will the former Louisiana head of state be able to face the public?

Anna Edwards said the governor will hold a press conference in late July.

After years of the media and public wanting to talk with Governor Edwards, the press conference could be a eality tV show in and of itself.

