Atlanta Falcons stop New Orleans Saints 23-13, ends Drew Brees NFL touchdown record

The win by the Falcons all but clinched their division championship and guaranteed that the Saints would not be playoff-bound.
The Falcons victory was even more momentous for Saints fans and Drew Brees as the Falcons broke Drew Brees’s all-time NFL record of consecutive touchdown passes at 54 straight games. Brees was intercepted a career-high five times. The last time Brees failed to throw a touchdown was in October 2009.
