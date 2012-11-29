  • You are here:  
Thursday, 29 November 2012 22:43

Atlanta Falcons stop New Orleans Saints 23-13, ends Drew Brees NFL touchdown record

brees-733248The Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints in the Georgia dome 23-13.  As a result of the win, the Falcons are now 11-1.  The loss for the New Orleans Saints puts their record at 5-7.

 

 

The win by the Falcons all but clinched their division championship and guaranteed that the Saints would not be playoff-bound. 

The Falcons victory was even more momentous for Saints fans and Drew Brees as the Falcons broke Drew Brees’s all-time NFL record of consecutive touchdown passes at 54 straight games.  Brees was intercepted a career-high five times.  The last time Brees failed to throw a touchdown was in October 2009.

 

 

 

 

