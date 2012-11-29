Atlanta Falcons stop New Orleans Saints 23-13, ends Drew Brees NFL touchdown record

The Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints in the Georgia dome 23-13. As a result of the win, the Falcons are now 11-1. The loss for the New Orleans Saints puts their record at 5-7.

The win by the Falcons all but clinched their division championship and guaranteed that the Saints would not be playoff-bound.

The Falcons victory was even more momentous for Saints fans and Drew Brees as the Falcons broke Drew Brees’s all-time NFL record of consecutive touchdown passes at 54 straight games. Brees was intercepted a career-high five times. The last time Brees failed to throw a touchdown was in October 2009.