Thursday, 30 June 2011

Best New Orleans Saints Game In The Superdome?

New Orleans Saints

NFL.com is looking at the top-5 plays from each of the 10 oldest stadiums in the NFL. Below are the five Superdome Saints plays that were picked. (They are not in any specific order)


Deuce is Loose
Saints vs. Eagles, Jan. 13, 2007

Deuce McAllister was known for his bruising style as a running back. This play in the 2006 NFC Division Playoffs, when he pushed the pile to score a touchdown from five yards away, exemplified what McAllister was all about.


Hakim Drops the Ball
Saints vs. Rams, Dec. 30, 2000

It's a play Saints fans will never forget, With under two minutes remaining in the NFC Wild Card Game, Rams return man Az-Zahir muffed a punt that was recovered by "the most unlikely hero of them all " Brian Milne to secure the franchise's first playoff victory.

Hartley Sends the Saints to the Super Bowl.
Saints vs.Vikings, Jan, 24, 2010

With one Garrett Hartley field goal in overtime of the 2009 NFC Championship Game, the fortunes of the Saints were reversed. They defeated the Vikings to advance to Super Bowl XLIV, which they won two weeks later against the Colts for New Orleans' first Lombardi Trophy.

Andersen Boots the Saints past the Rams, into the Playoffs
Saints vs. Rams, Dec. 31, 1990

How many kickers in NFL history were as clutch as Morten Andersen? Not many, and sure enough he provided the Saints with a huge lift when, in Week 17 of 1990, his 24-yard field goal beat the Rams and sent the Saints to the playoffs.

Block that Rocked the Dome
Saints vs.Falcons Sept, 25, 2006

After Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast in 2005 damage to the Superdome forced the Saints to play games away from home. But when they returned in Week 3 of 2006 the Steve Gleason punt block for a TD sent the Superdome into a craze.

From NFL.com

Which play gave you the biggest thrill? Do you have any other favorites?

by Ed Staton

