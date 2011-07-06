Ex- Louisiana Gov. Blanco Looks For Happy Ending Despite Eye Cancer

TWO WEEK ANNIVERSARY

Tuesday, July 5, 2011

Dear Friends and Family,

Thank you for your many prayers and good wishes. You light up my days and fill my heart with love for all of you. Thank you for knocking on heaven's door and calling on Our Lord God, His Son Jesus, the Holy Spirit, our Blessed Mother, the Angels and the Saints and those in line to be Saints. (Not the fotball team, folks, though I could use the help of the New Orleans Saints, too, because they know how to win against great odds.)

The chorus of your petitions makes my own voice feel stronger and more forceful. God undoubtedly hears all this good racket. I firmly believe we are being heard and deeply appreciate your prayerful love and concern.

Also, thanks to all of your who bear the same burden of ocular melanaoma for sharing your stories of treatment and hope. You make me know there is a clear path to surviving this challenge and I can walk unafraid.

Today is the two week anniversary since the plaque radiation ended and the red eye miseries began in earnest. (Three weeks today since it began.) My doctor took a little bit of umbrage when I described it as my "fried" eye, but I can't help calling it as I see it Doc!

I must report to you that my eye is looking better and better each day as it heals, though my vision is still a bit cloudy but expected to clear up (I hope!) I will be checked regularly and have great expectatons that based on how angry the exterior of my eye looked, those evil monster cancer cells on the inside have seen their better days and are in death's throes as I write.

I am trying to live a stress-free life as my doctor suggested and have unfairly laid that burdern on my familly to make sure it happens!! Raymond and my kids and their spouses are all so sweet and caring and I love them for checking on me and helping with small and large tasks. Since Priscilla went back to her unselfish John and her brand new granddaughter Lorelai Rae, they have taken up her police duties of guarding me against lifting anything slightly heavy or from bending, per doctors orders.

I hate to burden you, but ask you to keep up your prayers because this is a long haul situation. I do believe in miracles and would like to be the beneficiary of one if that is in God's plan. If it's not I want to write it in!!

I often wondered how my memoire was going to end, but little did I know I would have one more twist to a rather novel life to add to what I hope will be a happy ending.

Love to all,

Kathleen Babineaux Blanco

