America Got OJ’D With Casey Anthony Reality TV Show

Another celebrity defendant has gotten away with murder. While 25-year-old tramp Casey Anthony is not a football star like O.J. Simpson, America followed her case closely over the past three years. She became a household name because networks like CNN Headline News followed the case 24 hours a day. They covered just this trial and nothing else, no matter what was happening at home or abroad.

Now that celebrity Casey Anthony has been acquitted of the serious charges filed against her, she will likely cash in on her fame. We can expect book deals, movies and maybe a reality show. In our depraved culture, a sick and troubled young woman will probably become even more of a star.

Just like OJ Simpson was able to live a luxurious life after killing Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman, Casey Anthony will probably be able to live a very comfortable existence after this horrendous verdict. OJ was eventually convicted of other crimes and maybe Casey Anthony will be unable to live as a law abiding citizen, but until that day, this woman will sadly make millions of dollars.

As OJ was a killer, so was Casey Anthony. No one else had the motivation to kill an innocent two-year-old child. No one else stood to benefit from the death of Caylee Anthony. After killing her child, “Tot Mom” became party girl. Sickening photos of her enjoying the night life show a woman who could not care less about her child.

According to the ludicrous defense case, Casey Anthony was sexually abused by her brother and father, yet her lawyers did not present a shred of evidence to back up those claims. The child supposedly was the victim of an accidental drowning and the body was disposed of in a misguided effort to cover up a tragedy. This story is ludicrous as it is impossible to imagine a mother and other family members acting in such a manner.

Instead of telling authorities about a supposedly tragic accident, Casey Anthony lied about a fictitious nanny who had the child and created a phony job and place of employment. Instead of mourning her child, she enjoyed the night life, participated in a hot body contest and even got a tattoo with the phrase “La Bella Vida” (Beautiful Life).

She obviously searched the Internet for how to use chloroform; duct taped her child’s mouth shut, hid the body in the trunk and dumped the poor girl in the woods. Fortunately for Casey, the body was so decomposed after a tropical storm hit the area and months of exposure to harsh elements, that it was impossible to extract usable DNA

With her history of telling lies to her family and the police, Anthony seems incapable to telling the truth. Any “tell all” book that she writes will be a complete fiction.

As this case ends, we should examine how it generated such massive coverage. The media obsession with this case paints a very disturbing picture of our nation. As a nation, we have much more important issues to resolve than the innocence or guilt of Casey Anthony.

For example, in 2008, the year that Caylee Anthony was murdered, 16,243 other people were murdered in this country. None of the other victims received anywhere near the coverage of Caylee Anthony. Why did Casey Anthony attract such media attention? It is probably due to the fact that Casey Anthony is young and attractive. So, sex sells even in media coverage of legal cases.

Overall, the jury decision was a travesty of justice. A guilty woman has been set free and may harm a child again. She clearly will not seek mental health treatment, which is what she needs. Instead, she will be embraced by a sick culture and become the poster child for the new America. God help us.

