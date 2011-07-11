Edwin Edwards, Nagin, Casey Anthony Featured On July’s Louisiana Punch

The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. Included are favorite all-stars plus some exciting newcomers:
John Alario, Louisiana State Senator
Lawrence Chehardy, Former Jefferson Parish Assessor
John Fourcade, Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback
Lauren Thom, Fleurty Girl
Leo Honeycutt, Edwin Edwards Biographer
Mikko, Comedian, Playwright and Actor
Jack Spratt, Comedian and Performance Artist
Punch will be held at the beautiful Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. for Punch Happy Hour as the Eiffel Society bar will offer specialty drinks and dining availabilities.
With the Casey Anthony verdict, a Kenner councilman imitating Anthony Weiner, Ray Nagin’s book of fiction, Edwin Edwards’ reality show and 30 year old wife, the end of the Shuttle era, NOPD turmoil, LA election season starting, and the debt ceiling looming there will be plenty of great topics. As always, it will bw a Prime Time for Punch!
Politics with a Punch was founded by Bayoubuzz publisher and attorney, Stephen Sabludowsky and is co-produced with talks show host and columnist, Jeff Crouere. Crouere also serves as the program’s emcee.
Tickets are only $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.
RSVP by sending me an e-mail reply or purchase tickets in advance on-line at the website, POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE
For more information, call 504-669-6076.
Come early. During Punch Happy Hours meet Author Leo Honeycutt who will offer autographed copies of his book, Edwin Edwards. Also, artist Stephen Rue will present a sampling of his award winning art collection. Finally, the incomparable Armand St. Martin, the “Piano Man” will entertain.
Don’t forget; free valet parking at the Eiffel Society!
