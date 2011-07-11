Edwin Edwards, Nagin, Casey Anthony Featured On July’s Louisiana Punch

“Punch” takes court on Thursday July 14 for another unforgettable edition of a local version of “Politically Incorrect.” It is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in New Orleans, the state of Louisiana hilarity and the nation. Expect plenty of laughs as the panel discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels.

The July 2011 Politics With a Punch comedy show will feature bits of Edwin Edwards, Bastille Day, input from a Kingmaker, New Orleans Saints, Louisiana legislature, New Orleans court news, and plenty of laughs.

The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. Included are favorite all-stars plus some exciting newcomers:

John Alario, Louisiana State Senator

Lawrence Chehardy, Former Jefferson Parish Assessor

John Fourcade, Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback

Lauren Thom, Fleurty Girl

Leo Honeycutt, Edwin Edwards Biographer

Mikko, Comedian, Playwright and Actor

Jack Spratt, Comedian and Performance Artist

Punch will be held at the beautiful Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. for Punch Happy Hour as the Eiffel Society bar will offer specialty drinks and dining availabilities.

With the Casey Anthony verdict, a Kenner councilman imitating Anthony Weiner, Ray Nagin’s book of fiction, Edwin Edwards’ reality show and 30 year old wife, the end of the Shuttle era, NOPD turmoil, LA election season starting, and the debt ceiling looming there will be plenty of great topics. As always, it will bw a Prime Time for Punch!

Politics with a Punch was founded by Bayoubuzz publisher and attorney, Stephen Sabludowsky and is co-produced with talks show host and columnist, Jeff Crouere. Crouere also serves as the program’s emcee.

Tickets are only $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

RSVP by sending me an e-mail reply to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also purchase tickets in advance on-line at the website, POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

For more information, call 504-669-6076.

Come early. During Punch Happy Hours meet Author Leo Honeycutt who will offer autographed copies of his book, Edwin Edwards. Also, artist Stephen Rue will present a sampling of his award winning art collection. Finally, the incomparable Armand St. Martin, the “Piano Man” will entertain.

Don’t forget; free valet parking at the Eiffel Society!

Talk To Us:

What should U.S. Congress do to prevent default?

(Use your Facebook profile. Login and speak your mind)





Also Click here and Join: