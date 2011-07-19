Drew Brees, Peyton Manning Request Exemptions From NFL Franchise Tag

Drew Brees and Peyton Manning have both requested exemptions from the franchise tag as part of the NFL's new CBA, according to Rotoworld.

Greg Betard of the Boston Globe reports that an NFL source with direct knowledge of negotiations said Peyton Manning and Drew Brees are requesting to be exempt from the franchise tag for the rest of their careers.



This means Manning, who was tagged by the Colts before the lockout, wants to become an unrestricted free agent now. Brees' contract is up after this season.



According to Betard, the NFL feels this is a last-ditch power play being orchestrated by NFLA lead counsl Jeff Kessler, who has long been a thorn in the NFL's side, and powerful agent Tom Condon, who represents Manning and Bress.





More to come

by Ed Staton

