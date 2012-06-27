Bayoubuzz.com launches new legal portal, www.LouisianaLawBuzz.com

A new website has been launched, today, for the Louisiana legal community and for the general public. Louisiana Law Buzz is a site for lawyers, judges, and the public to come together to discuss issues pertaining to the law in Louisiana. It can be found at http://www.louisianalawbuzz. com/.

LouisianaLawBuzz.com will feature polls, articles, blogs, columns, forums, and social media communities where people can discuss legal issues pertaining to Louisiana.

"We believe that our portal site Bayoubuzz.com is the "buzz of Louisiana" and our goal is to make LouisianaLawBuzz.com, the place to go for Louisiana and national legal and court news and information," says Stephen Sabludowsky, publisher of both Bayoubuzz.com and LouisianaLawBuzz.com.

The new legal site can be accessed by clicking here or from the portal site, Bayoubuzz, here. It is free to register with both sites and comments, feedback, and interaction are encouraged.