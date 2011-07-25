  • You are here:  
Monday, 25 July 2011

Saints; Brees Looks for Players’ Approval Of NFL Almost Done Deal

Drew BreesCBSSports.com's Mike Freeman reports that the owners and players  have agreed to a new CBA. 

"It's done," one player told Freeman. "We have an agreement . Now all we to do is vote." 

 Now, the majority of the players (50 per cent plus one) have to agree to the deal in order to end the lockout for good. Players flew into Washington on Sunday in order to go over last-minute details. They're expected to vote on Monday and a news conference should occur shortly thereafter. 

 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefler, once the deal is ratified, free agency and training camp likely will begin on the same day. 

The path to NFL football this season is finally done. Well almost. 

Drew Brees sent his Saints an email on Sunday that was obtained by PFT's Mike Florio. 

In the email, Brees makes Monday's decision sound like a formality, said Florio.

Brees writes: "Here is the latest. The Deal is almost done. I am flying out to DC tonight and with be meeting with our  Executive Committee and De Smith tomorrow. It is expected we will approve the deal as well as our board of Reps and Lead Plaintiffs and then have a press conference to announced that  sometime during the day." 

Brees believes teams will be able to re-sign their own players starting this Tuesday. He believes unrestricted free agency would possibly start on Friday afternoon. (ESPN said Saturday) Brees tells his teammates the Saints can get physicals and report to the team's facility on Sunday, July 31,at 2 p.m. for a team meeting. 

"I can't speak for other teams, but this is what we are doing," writes the quarterback.

by Ed Staton

by Ed Staton

Who won the lockout-players or owners?

Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
