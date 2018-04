Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal discussed his visit with Vice President Joseph Biden who travelled to Louisiana and other parts of the Gulf Coast. Jindal said the two discussed a number of issues and heard from the commercial fishermen who have been gravely impacted by the BP oil spill and the gulf deep water drilling moratorium imposed by President Barack Obaman after the Deep Horizon rig exploded.

Jindal repeated many of his themes from prior speeches and press conferences. He explained how the federal government was mired in red tape and the length of time it took the Coast Guard to approve some of the programs the state and local government officials felt were necessary.Jindal and Biden discussed the government bureaucracy, sand dredging, sand berms, Chandelier Islands, the moratorium and other issues.