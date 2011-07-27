New Orleans Saints: Vince Young, Camp, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Donte Stallworth

NFL teams had a limit of 90 players they will invite to training camp and the Saints have only 47 players under contract as of Tuesday. Teams cannot not officially cut players until Thursday afternoon even though some teams chose to tell players immediately that they were no longer in their plans. The Saints did not follow suit, remaining silent on that matter.

The Saints will have a rookie pool of $4,789, 294 to spend on their draft picks. That's the amount the NFL has designated for the Saints under the new CBA's new rookie wage scale.

Drew Brees said the following on WWL radio on Tuesday:

"It's been a long time coming…Obviously this was a wild offseason for all of us. This was uncharted territory, something none of us was used to. ... And there was just a lot of uncertainty as to how long this would last.”

"It came down to the wire, but we got a deal done that we're all very happy with. We feel like it was a fair deal for both sides."

More updates:

LSU wide receiver Terrence Toliver has signed a rookie free agent contract with the Texans and Tigers kicker has signed as a free agent rookie with the Tampa Bucs. Tulane offensive tackle Pete Henrickson has signed with the Texans...

Recent Tweets: “Donte' Stallworth agrees to one-year deal with Redskins, per

league source.”— From PFT. Stallworth was initially drafted by the New Orleans Saints

“Ticket sales surging after end of lockout” From PFT



Reports Across the Internet: The Tennessee Titans are going to get rid of Vince Young. Young along with Reggie Bush were featured draft picks in the 2006 draft. Reggie Bush is also reportedly on his way out from the New Orleans Saints.

SOME hither, others yon: Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton should have been born a year earlier. The No. 1 over-all pick of the Panthers is expected to make roughly $22 million over four years. By comparison, Rams quarterback Sam Bradford, the first player selected in 2010, got a six-year, $78 million deal with $50 of that guaranteed. Under the new deal, rookies ll sign four-year contracts with fifth-year options for players chosen in the opening round

Saints linebacker Scot Shanlee has talked to St. Louis. He's a free agent and a good NFL linebacker even though he doesn't get a lot of respect from fans. The Saints had a poor pass rush last season which put a lot of pressure on the linebackers' pass coverage...The NFL's decision to cancel the Hall 0f Fame game meant one fewer nationally televised prime-time preseason game this year. The league has announced that the Chargers-Cowboys game that had been scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. will be broadcast nationally by NBC, which had been scheduled to show the HOF game...

The Saints will unveil their official training camp schedule on Wednesday. Players are scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday for a team meeting, physicals and conditioning tests.

Saints linebacker Jon Vilma has made a donation of $450,000 to his alma mater, the University of Miami. In honor of this generous gift, the new football lounge will be named the "Jonathan Vilma Football Players' Lounge.

"It's an honor and a privilege to give back to the school that has done so much for me," said Vilma. "Hopefully my donation will help ensure the rich tradition and excellence the University if Miami is recognized for as we move towards a brighter future -- GO Canes!"

Vilma has been aggressive in helping others throughout his career. He established the Jonathan Vilma Foundation to support the building of a charter school in Haiti to educate students from kindergarten through high school.

Last season, Vilma hosted a "celebrity server" event in New Orleans that helped raise more than $200,000 for his foundation.

LSU AD Joe Alleva is not going to Tennessee and LSU will give him a more money. Alleva received a three-year contract extension last spring, but his $500,000 salary remained the same...The media ranked the SEC coaches at the recent Media Days like this: 1) Nick Saban; Alabama; 2) Bobby Petrino, Arkansas; 3) Les Miles, LSU; 4) Gene Chizik, Auburn; 5) Steve Spurrier, South Carolina; 6) Dan Mullen, Miss. State; 7 Houston Nutt, Ole Miss; 8) Mark Richt, Georgia; 9) Derek Dooley, Tennessee; 10) Joker Phillips; Kentucky; 11) Will Muschamp; Florida; 12) James Franklin, Vandy, the only club team in the NFL of college football...

by Ed Staton

Visit Louisiana Sports Talk.com for your Saints and LSU shirts.



Send your sports news to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For More Information, Watch the video below

