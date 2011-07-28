Bye Reggie Bush Of New Orleans Saints, Hello Bush The Miami Dolphin

The Saints had no intention of keeping Bush under the terms of his current contract -- an $11 .8 million base salary and a cap figure of $16 million.
The Saints part ways with Coach Sean Payton's first draft pick, an injury-plagued college superstar who put up only 2,090 rushing yards since entering the league in 2006. He distinguished himself, however, as one of the NFL's best receiving threats at running back the past five seasons, catching 294 passes for 2,142 yards and 12 touchdowns. He scored 29 touchdowns in his career and lost 19 fumbles.
On Wednesday the Saints signed Drew Brees and fans favorite wide receiver Lance Moore to a five year contract. Moore posted this tweet: "Welp, it'ws been real new orleans....But let's make the next five years even more real. I'm coming back, baby!!! # Whodate!"
Known is known as a possession receiver who doesn't don't mind going over the middle to make tough catches.
In five seasons with the Saints, Bush struggled to stay healthy. Only once -- in his rookie season --was he able to complete a full 16-game schedule. Last season he played in only eight games because of broken fibula.
In Miami, there's a chance he could be the featured back though he may have to share touches. He could be listed at the top of their depth chart.
Bush has the potential to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses with a quarterback who can make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. However, that's not Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne.
So, for Bush, it’s from Sunset Blvd. to Bourbon Street to South Beach.
by Ed Staton
